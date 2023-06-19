Special Olympics medalists

The "Alley-Cats" from Cattaraugus County are (front row, from left) Christopher Case, Nancy Abbott, Brenda Slade, Larry Ordway, Matthew Mitchell, (back row, from left) David Jones, Willie Fye and Jasper Overmoyer.

 Provided

ITHACA — Eight athletes from the Cattaraugus County "Alley-Cats" competed at the New York State Special Olympic Statewide Summer Games at Ithaca College on June 9-11.

Earning medals in bowling were: Nancy Abbott, silver in singles, gold in team; Christopher Case, silver in singles, gold in team; William Fye, bronze in singles, gold in team; David Jones, gold in singles, gold in team; Matthew Mitchell, gold in singles, gold in team; Larry Ordway, bronze in singles, gold in team; Jasper Overmoyer, 4th place in singles, gold in team; and Brenda Slade, silver in singles, gold in team.

Coaches Dr. Carl Case and Marsha Case accompanied the athletes.

Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.

Tags

Local & Social