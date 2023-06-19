ITHACA — Eight athletes from the Cattaraugus County "Alley-Cats" competed at the New York State Special Olympic Statewide Summer Games at Ithaca College on June 9-11.
Earning medals in bowling were: Nancy Abbott, silver in singles, gold in team; Christopher Case, silver in singles, gold in team; William Fye, bronze in singles, gold in team; David Jones, gold in singles, gold in team; Matthew Mitchell, gold in singles, gold in team; Larry Ordway, bronze in singles, gold in team; Jasper Overmoyer, 4th place in singles, gold in team; and Brenda Slade, silver in singles, gold in team.
Coaches Dr. Carl Case and Marsha Case accompanied the athletes.
Cattaraugus County Special Olympics is a member agency of the Cattaraugus County United Way.