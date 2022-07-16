OLEAN — The Allegheny River Valley Trail 12th & 13th Street Trail Connector Project will commence construction on or about July 25.
The 400 Block of North 13th Street will be utilized to transport equipment and materials. Construction is expected to be completed on or around Aug. 8.
The project, organizers said, is to build a gateway arch and a paved trail to connect North 12th Street into the trail system, bypassing private property access to the site. The project, on Olean Urban Renewal Agency property, is being funded by the agency.
Questions relating to the project may be directed to Keri Kerper, OURA Executive Director at kkerper@cityofolean.org or at the telephone number listed above. Ryan Reitz, Project Engineer, may also be contacted at E & M Engineers & Surveyors, 814-362-5546 or via email at rreitz@emengineers.com.