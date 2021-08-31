OLEAN — Runners will take their marks again this fall with the second annual Allegheny River Running Fest.
The 10K and half-marathon races will start and finish Sept. 11 at War Veterans Park in Olean.
“Last year, even with COVID/social distancing, we had a very successful turnout of 126 participants,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC Member Services Manager. “We anticipate even more this year.”
The half marathon participants will step off at 9 a.m., with the 10K runners at 9:30 a.m. The fee to run the half is $90 through race day and $65 for those participating in the 10K.
To register, please visit www.itsyourrace.com and search for Allegheny River Running Fest.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers for each race event. The Last Squirrel Award will be presented to the last finisher through the half marathon event. As the City of Olean has an unofficial city mascot of a black squirrel, your finisher’s medal will have one of these nutty characters on the medal — to remind you of the great time you had at the ARRF.
COVID-19 is not currently expected to interfere, but updates will be issued, organizers said.
“The safety and wellbeing for our event attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff is top priority for our events. As such, if we feel that we are unable to present a safe event, those events will be scaled back or postponed,” said Meme Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. “As of this writing, current CDC guidelines will be followed as well as any new guidelines brought forth from the Cattaraugus County Health Department.”
Sponsors that are committed to the 2021 event to date include: Universal Primary Care (Race Bling Sponsor); Interfaith Caregivers (Refreshments); Worth W. Smith (Bib Sponsor); SolEpoxy (Refueling Sponsor); Olean Wellness Store (Refueling Sponsor) and Go To Meals (Refreshments). More sponsorship opportunities are available.
“There are a number of sponsor levels still available. As a sponsor, you will not only benefit the community with your investment but sponsorship also provides a powerful marketing tool for your own products and services,” Dreher said.
Vendor space is $25 for GOACC members and $40 for non-members. Space is the only thing provided – vendors need to bring tents, tables, chairs, etc.
Volunteer opportunities are also remaining.
For more information, email meme@oleanny.com or erica@oleanny.com.