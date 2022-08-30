OLEAN — At less than two weeks away, runners, sponsors and vendors are still being sought for the Allegheny River Running Fest.
The race, which includes a new 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a Kids Fun Run, is set for the morning of Sept. 10. The races, unique for their distances and their use of the picturesque Allegheny River Valley Trail, are among only a few races that follow the course of the 325-mile-long river as part of their routes.
All races will begin and end at War Veterans Park. The half marathon participants will step off at 9 a.m. and the 10K runners at 9:15 a.m. A new 5K has been added this year and will begin at 9:30 a.m., looping through downtown Olean, organizers said.
To register for the races, visit alleghenyriverrunningfest.itsyourrace.com/register. All registered runners will receive a race shirt and swag bag. Those who finish will receive a medal featuring Olean’s unofficial city mascot — the squirrel. Awards will also be given to top male and female finishers overall for both races as well as those finishing first in their age divisions. The Last Squirrel Award will be presented to the final finisher through the half marathon event.
Vendors looking to set up for the finish line are welcome to apply, Chamber officials said.
“Last year, we had Olean Wellness Store set up with various product samples and GoTo Meals providing snacks for the finish line,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “The event is a great venue to get the word out – to the athletes, to the spectators and more.”
Vendor space is $25 for GOACC members and $40 for non-members. Complimentary vendor space is available with sponsorships.
“GOACC is excited to be bringing this event to our vibrant community for its third year and sponsors play a big role in making these events happen, several levels are still available,” said Chamber Member Services Manager Erica Dreher. “As a sponsor, you will not only benefit the community with your investment, but sponsorship can also provide a powerful marketing tool for your own products and services.”
For more information on the event, call (716) 372-4433.
