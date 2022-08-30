Allegheny River Running Fest

Runners file out of War Veterans Park to start the Allegheny River Running Fest with a half-marathon in 2021.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

OLEAN — At less than two weeks away, runners, sponsors and vendors are still being sought for the Allegheny River Running Fest.

The race, which includes a new 5K, a 10K, a half-marathon and a Kids Fun Run, is set for the morning of Sept. 10. The races, unique for their distances and their use of the picturesque Allegheny River Valley Trail, are among only a few races that follow the course of the 325-mile-long river as part of their routes.

