The Allegheny National Forest Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will hold the annual Allegheny 100 Hiking Challenge (A-100) from June 10-12.
The A-100 is not a race, but an individual challenge of stamina, determination and resilience.
Hikers can choose to traverse 100 miles, 75 miles, 50 miles or 25 miles in a 50-hour time period. This challenge is for anyone, regardless of skill level, who wants to test himself or herself against the trail. Everyone needs to “hike their own hike,” moving at their own pace and resting when necessary.
The A-100 is an unsupported hike, thus no first aid or water stations. Hikers are responsible for supplying their own food, drinks and equipment. It should be noted that cell phone reception is spotty along the length of the trail.
The adventure covers a 100-mile stretch of the North Country National Scenic Trail in the Allegheny National Forest. Hikers will climb over rolling hills and pass through many beautiful hemlock-lined stream valleys. This year, the hikers will travel from the Route 346 trailhead, near Willow Bay, to the Route 66 trailhead, between Marienville and Vowinckel, Pa.
A lottery will be run to get a pre-register spot. Those who pre-register will receive shuttle service to the start of the hike from their ending point and a T-shirt. You can submit your lottery entry starting on Monday.
Details, FAQs and lottery information can be found on the Allegheny 100 Challenge event webpage at northcountrytrail.org/events/a-100/. Any questions can be directed at anf@northcountrytrail.org.
Also regarding the North Country Trail, the U.S. Forest Service is accepting public comments on a proposal to construct a trail shelter at the North Fork of Tracy Run, a bridge across Tracy Run, a reroute of a 0.4-mile section of the trail around Tracy Run, and a bridge across Johnnycake Run in the Allegheny National Forest.
These projects are being proposed to provide safer stream crossings during periods of high water, connect the trail to the stream crossings, and to accomplish the North Country Trail Association-Allegheny National Forest Chapter’s goal of having a trail shelter within a reasonable day’s hike in support of long-distance trail users.
For more information, a scoping document is available for download at:
Printed copies are available upon request.
Comments are most helpful if received by March 28.
For more information, contact Bradford District Ranger Rich Hatfield at (814) 363-6098 or richard.hatfield@usda.gov.