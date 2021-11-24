Allegany's Santa House opens Saturday with Santa, Mrs. Claus

ALLEGANY — The Santa House in the village of Allegany will open Saturday after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19.
Located next to the Village Municipal Building on East Main Street, the Santa House will be open from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Santa will arrive by Allegany fire truck, escorted by village police.
Christmas in Allegany at the Santa House will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus in a socially distant atmosphere.
“It’s set up a little differently,” said Athena Silluzio, the chairperson of Christmas in Allegany. “The kids won’t rush forward. They can speak to Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.”
Silluzio said, “There’s a bench they can sit on to get a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.” Due to COVID-19 protocols, kids won’t be sitting on Santa’s lap this year.
“We’re expecting quite a crowd,” Silluzio said. “The kids love to see Santa arriving by fire truck.”
Besides this Saturday night, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Santa House four more times before Christmas.
• Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m.
• Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m.
• Dec. 11 from 1-3 p.m.
• Dec. 16 from 6-8 p.m.
Silluzio said in the year, the Santa House has gotten some new paint and some work on the roof.
Holiday mascots will also be at the Santa House to interact with the children.
For more details, check the Christmas In Allegany Facebook page, Silluzio said.