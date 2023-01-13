ALLEGANY — Nearly 50 people — many of them residents of Five Mile Road — attended a meeting Thursday to get public input on ways to improve public access between the village and the Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School.
The Allegany School Trail Feasibility Study is being undertaken by GObike for the Town of Allegany using a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, GObike deputy director Ashley Smith said.
The project’s goals are to build connectivity, increase safety, involve residents in decision-making, address gaps in connectivity and improve access to the school from the village.
Some opposition from Five Mile Road residents was apparent from the beginning. Allegany Supervisor Mike Higgins said some opposition was not unexpected, but the study would look at ways to make the corridor safer.
Audience participation in a scoping process showed a large number of people thought Five Mile Road was dangerous. Respondents were identified by Five Mile Road residents, students or faculty and interested community members.
Smith asked whether respondents supported changes to the 2.2-mile route to the school or would support a reduction in the speed limit. Additional options ranged from keeping the speed limit and adding a sidepath to reducing the speed and keeping the road the way it is.
Smith hadn’t gotten to the end of her presentation at the school before some members of the audience asked if they could vote to end the study because they didn’t want a trail on their properties.
Smith said the study will examine options based on public input through Feb. 15. There are about 100 residences in the Five Mile Road corridor, she said.
There were some questions about maintenance and liability as well as eminent domain. Smith urged participants to complete the exercise to help her group to know if the goals are valid.
When Smith pointed out there were several trails under consideration from Olean to Buffalo in Western New York, one woman said, “No one is going to walk to Buffalo.” Higgins replied that the trails would be available for local residents to walk on whatever section they wish.
One man said a side path along Five Mile Road would come close to many people’s front porches. The material could range from blacktop to stonedust and the path could be 10 feet wide, Smith said.
Joseph Higgins, who began promoting what has become the Allegheny River Valley Trail 25 years ago and was in the audience, said the width could be reduced to 8 feet without compromising the purpose.
One man raised his hand and said, “This is going to get turned down.”
Mike Higgins replied, “There may be something positive that will come out of (the study).”
Smith added: “We want to bring something of value to your community.”
Several people indicated they still want to vote on the project.
“This is my idea,” the supervisor said. “I’m elected.”
A woman said 90% of the Five Mile Road residents were against a trail to the school.
“The town board members here are listening,” Smith said. “We wanted to collect broader input.”
Norm Rhinehart of Five Mile Road, said he was against the study “because it’s a waste of money. The people don’t want it.”
Smith said the timeline calls for community input to be received through Feb. 15, with a preliminary design by mid-March. A final design could be ready by April along with a report to the town board.
The survey is available at info@gobikebuffalo.org. There is also an interactive map at https://qrco.de/bdbnAD.