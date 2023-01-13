Five Mile Road corridor study meeting sparks controversy

Nearly 50 Allegany residents — many from Five Mile Road — attended a meeting Thursday on a corridor study looking at linking the village with the Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School.

ALLEGANY — Nearly 50 people — many of them residents of Five Mile Road — attended a meeting Thursday to get public input on ways to improve public access between the village and the Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School.

The Allegany School Trail Feasibility Study is being undertaken by GObike for the Town of Allegany using a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, GObike deputy director Ashley Smith said.

