YMCA’s second Spring Race Series begins this weekend

OLEAN — Be on the look out for leprechauns this weekend as the YMCA of the Twin Tiers is gearing up for its second annual Spring Race Series beginning with the Shamrock Scramble 5K Run/Walk on Saturday.
The Shamrock Scramble is the first in a series of five races across the Y’s three locations in Olean and Wellsville and Bradford, Pa.
The first race kicks off Saturday at Gargoyle Park in Olean and is open to the community. Participants who complete the series or the half marathon will receive a free dri-fit T-shirt.
Spring Race Series schedule:
• Saturday, Shamrock Scramble 5K run/walk, 9 a.m., Olean.
• April 9, Bradford Bunny Hop 5K run/walk, 9 a.m., Bradford.
• May 14, Color the Town 5K run/walk, 9 a.m., Wellsville.
• June 11, Super Soaker Run 5K & 10K run/walk, 9 a.m., Olean.
• July 9, Red, White & Blue Run 5K & Half Marathon, 8 a.m., Bradford.
Christie Thornton, Executive Director of the Olean Y, said introducing the Spring Race Series in 2020 was a wonderful addition to the programs that they offer through the YMCA of the Twin Tiers.
“The Y’s commitment to building strong communities and encouraging healthy living really shows when we have people participating in these runs from all over New York and Pennsylvania,” she said.
Stacie Titus, Executive Director in Bradford said their association is excited to offer new race routes and themes to this year’s series.
“We hope that all of our communities take advantage of these family friendly fun runs/walks,” she added.
Registration for the series is $150 for YMCA members and $200 for non-members. Individual races are $30 for 5Ks, $50 for 10Ks and $70 for half marathons. Participants registering for only the half marathon will also receive the dri-fit t-shirt and medal.
Registration is now open in person at YMCA of the Twin Tiers locations, by calling (716) 373-2400 or (814) 368-6101 or online at www.twintiersymca.org.
More details on the races will be provided with registration.