CUBA — The Village of Cuba is gearing up for a fun-filled weekend to celebrate their annual Dairy Days on Friday and Saturday.
A village-wide yard sale starts Friday around 8 a.m., runs throughout the day, and continues on Saturday. Further festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday with music by Josh Whiteman, followed at 6 p.m. by Tommy Brunett. Food trucks and the beer and wine garden will be available, as well as fun activities such as the jail bail and kids’ carnival games. At 9 p.m., Wrёking Crüe, a Mӧtley Crüe tribute band, takes the stage.
On Saturday, East and West Main Street will host various events, vendors and games. Children can participate in a variety of activities designed especially for them, such a petting zoo at the Cuba Library, a visit with Chad Edwards “The Snake Guy,” crafts with Patti or play with Rescue Pups.
There will be live music throughout the day with the CRCS Pop Group and Jazz Band, Fair to Fiddlin, Generations and Casual Remix.
Check out the three-on-three basketball tournament, corn hole tournament and craft show, all which will be located on East Main street. Be sure to stop by the car show, which will be on West Main street.
At 3 p.m. the Dairy Days parade will take place down Main Street, always a fun time for all.