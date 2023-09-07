CENTERVILLE — The Allegany County Department of Public Works will have daily closures on County Road 36 in the town of Centerville beginning Monday.
County Road 36 will be closed daily between the County Road 3 and Dow Road intersections Monday through Sept. 14, and between the Dow Road and Hopkins Road intersections from Sept. 18 through Sept. 21 for the purpose of replacing culvert pipes.
The road will only be closed during working hours (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and will be opened for use at night and weekends. There will not be onsite detours and motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.