CUBA — A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed in an accident in the village early Tuesday morning, the New York State Police reported.
State police identified the victim as Billie Jo M. Darrin, 43, of Cuba.
Troopers out of the state police barracks in Amity responded at 5:58 a.m. to the intersection of East Main and Genesee streets to the accident.
Troopers said a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on Route 305 when it reportedly struck the pedestrian in the intersection. The driver's identity was not released.
Troopers said Darrin was transported by Cuba EMS to Olean General Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
A state police Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted with this investigation.
No further information was available Tuesday night, troopers said, citing the ongoing investigation.