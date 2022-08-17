OLEAN — Cloudbursts and lightning rolled through the area early Wednesday afternoon, dumping large quantities of rain and even hail but leaving remarkably little damage in their wake — though a structure fire was reported in the vicinity of one lightning strike in the city.
Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the storms were slow moving, resulting in heavy rain totals and even a coating of hail in some places.
The City of Bradford, Pa., saw enough hail to cover the ground, making it look almost like a winter scene, according to one resident.
“Over the last few days we’ve had this upper level trough, producing very light winds and slow moving storms,” Kenyon explained, calling the resulting storms “hail producers.”
Low winds meant few limbs and power lines down across the region. Emergency dispatchers from both Cattaraugus and Allegany counties stated that they received very few reports of lines down, and the only report of road flooding — on Route 16 near Lime Lake — was minor.
The storm that hit Olean shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought with it rain and a lot of lighting.
The Olean Fire Department was called to a fire at 12:52 p.m. in a structure at 125 S. Fourth St., shortly after a lightning strike was reported in the vicinity. Firefighters were on the scene within four minutes of the call and found smoke and fire coming from the roof.
After locating the source of the fire in the attic, firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly and had cleared the scene in less than an hour.
There were no injuries reported.
Fire Lt. Daniel Gonska said the official cause of the fire was still under investigation.
The rain at least is welcome, as the area has been placed under a drought watch. Over the first 15 days of August, rain totals for Olean were only 0.72 inches. Rain on Tuesday brought the total to 1.52 inches, still well below the 3.79-inch monthly average.
While no official rainfall totals were available Wednesday evening, the unofficial average storm totals across the region were 0.75 inches, while some areas likely saw between 1 and 2 inches, based on radar information.
“It will help,” said Kenyon of the rain. “I don’t know about ending the drought, but it will help.”
The trend of unsettled weather will continue today; however, the storms will likely be more scattered and spotty, and the upper level low will move out by the end of the week, resulting in dryer and warmer weather for the weekend.