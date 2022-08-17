Fire photo

The Olean Fire Department responded Wednesday afternoon to a blaze in a structure on South Fourth Street after a lightning strike was reported in the area. The official cause of the fire was still under investigation.

OLEAN — Cloudbursts and lightning rolled through the area early Wednesday afternoon, dumping large quantities of rain and even hail but leaving remarkably little damage in their wake — though a structure fire was reported in the vicinity of one lightning strike in the city.

Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist at the Buffalo office of the National Weather Service, said the storms were slow moving, resulting in heavy rain totals and even a coating of hail in some places.

