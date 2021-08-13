FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library of Fillmore will host a community conversation about town revitalization on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the town park pavilion.
The Wide Awake Club Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers better serve their small and rural communities.
The town of Hume has also been participating in a Trail Towns grant through Explore Genesee Valley, and some key assets and resources of the town have been identified through that process.
During this conversation, the library hopes to facilitate further discussion about what Hume residents’ hopes and dreams are for the community, as well as identify skills, abilities and passions that our community members have, which could continue to build on the momentum that already exists in Fillmore and surrounding area.
“Our hope for these conversations is that we will be able to facilitate the joining of individuals and organizations towards this shared goal of community revitalization," said Roxanne Baker, library director. "Our community has strengths and resources, and by facilitating conversations about community revitalization, we hope to see those strengths and resources come to the surface.”
It is anticipated that these conversations will both foster a renewed spirit of collaboration and networking, as well as continue the generation of ideas and momentum, toward actionable steps that will consolidate and activate the energy and creativity currently represented in the individuals that comprise our community.
“We hope to see as many community members of all ages and vocations attend this conversation on August 25,” said Wide Awake Club Library Trustee, Rebecca Rowley. “There are so many passionate and capable individuals in our town, and it’s exciting to see what happens when we channel that energy in a particular direction!”
While no RSVP is required, if you are interested in getting involved or taking part in this conversation, contact the Wide Awake Club Library at (585) 567-8301 or fillmore@stls.org or visit fillmorelibrary.com for more information.