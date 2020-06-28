FILLMORE — The Wide Awake Club Library is open for curbside service and will reopen it’s doors July 13.
Slightly reduced hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library will be closed Saturdays during July.
Please note that a limited amount of people will be allowed in the library, which may reduce your time spent browsing or using computers.
Masks will be required to enter the building until further notice or curbside pickup will still be available if you prefer.
To place holds for curbside service you can do so via STARCat catalog, call (585) 567-8301 or email fillmore@stls.org. Library staff will gather your holds using masks and gloves and we’ll contact you to let you know when they will be available for pickup. Items will be placed in a bag with your last name on it and will be waiting for you on the table in our front vestibule.
Officials expect inter-library loan to start back up sometime in mid-July. Until then only items on our shelves will be available. All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours and sanitized and highly touched surfaces will be sanitized throughout the day. We are asking patrons to enter and exit through our rear entrance so that our front entrance can be used for curbside pickup.
Our 2020 Summer Reading Program Imagine your Story, Around the World will still be taking place. Starting July 13, stop at the library to pick up your World Traveler Passport and sign up for summer reading. Summer Reading is for all ages.
There will be prizes for completing your reading logs, such as Slush puppies from Shop ‘n’ Save; pizza slices from Nevi’s; push pops from Hanson Farms; reading lights and bubble sticks. Teens and adults return your book reviews for a chance to win an Amazon gift card.
Each week we will travel to a new continent — there will be books to read; STEM projects to do; recipes to make; virtual tours to see; and crafts to assemble. Miss Bonnie will be doing a virtual story time every Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., followed by crafts on our Facebook page and this will also be available on our website. Our world travels will conclude with a scavenger hunt on Aug. 27 in our home town of Fillmore.
The Imagine Your Story, Around the World Summer Reading Program will also provide an opportunity to try writing fiction as you explore the continents. Weekly Zoom meetings for aspiring young writers will also be available. When fiddling with fiction you will never be bored. We look forward to traversing the Globe with you this summer.
The 2020 Summer Music Series at the Fillmore Pavilion is canceled until further notice. The library may be able to offer its Music Series this fall.
Watch for more details fillmorelibrary.com or check our Facebook page.