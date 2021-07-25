BELMONT, NEW YORK — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Horticulture Program will host an eventful day of plant identification from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 31 at the David A. Howe Public Library in Wellsville.
Led by Allegany County master gardeners, they will be examining those unwelcomed weeds that are an annual battle with in the garden.
If you’re tired of pulling the same weeds every year, or simply can’t identify the troublesome invader from your garden, you're invited to attend.
Please bring two different types of weeds with as much of the root attached, and soil removed, as possible. In order to help prevent the them from drying out, please wrap the roots in a damp paper towel and place in a plastic bag.
Contact Jeremy Baier, Allegany County Cooperative Extension at (585) 268-7644 ext. 14, or jtb273@cornell.edu for details or questions.