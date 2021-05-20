WELLSVILLE — While the voting turnout was less than in previous years, residents voted six times more yes than no to approve the Wellsville Central School District budget vote Tuesday.
The 2021-22 proposed budget passed handily with a vote tally of 222-36.
“The number of voters has been going down for the last few years,” said Dawn Youmans, district clerk.
The budget for 2021-22 is about $31.57 million, a reduction of $644,401 from the current school year's budget. Both the tax levy and the budget represent a 2% decrease for residents. The tax levy reduction is $164,441 in local tax dollars.
Superintendent David Foster said the reductions were largely achieved through the cost of equipment expenses for the capital project being reimbursed by the Smart Schools Bond Act funded by the state.
Proposition 2 calling for the purchase of two 70-passenger conventional buses, at a total maximum cost of $300,000, was also approved by voters, 212-47.
Three candidates ran unopposed for the three seats they currently occupy on the board of education. Heather Gill received 218 votes, Bryan Gamache received 224 votes and Ronald “Keith” Loines received 218 votes.
The official reorganization of the board of education and acceptance of the district wide vote will take place prior to the regular board meeting on July 6.
In other school district business, there will be no school on May 28-31 for Memorial Day. However, the district will be hosting the annual District Art Show at the David A. Howe Library May 28-June 10. While there will be no opening night reception, the show will be open to the public based on the library's hours and policy.
The annual Senior Art Show, showcasing the work of 12 graduating students, will take place at the secondary school from June 8-21. Senior trip activities will take place over three days starting June 18 when the seniors will travel to Darian Lake.
Graduation is scheduled to take place at the Wellsville Municipal Airport at 7 p.m. June 25.
The last day of school for regular students is June 24.