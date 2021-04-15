WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Village Board will formally present a 2021-22 budget to the public during a budget hearing at 6 p.m. Monday in the village hall.
Village Treasurer Melissa L. Mullen said the tentative budget is comprised of five different funds. The general fund, with revenues primarily from the real property tax levy, has total appropriations of $3.51 million. More than $2.2 million will be raised by a tax levy.
The different funds included in the budget are the electric fund, with total general appropriations of nearly $2.9 million; the water fund, with appropriations totaling just shy of $1 million; the sewer fund, with total appropriations of $749,170; and the refuse fund, with appropriations of $374,901.
In comparison to the current fiscal year’s budget, Mullen said the new tentative general fund spending plan is $132,988.50 higher in appropriations. This represents nearly a 3.94% increase in appropriations.
As to how much is to be raised by taxes and what is the tax rate, Mullen said just less than $2.25 million is to be raised by the tax levy, with a new tax rate of $17.61 per thousand, which is up 26 cents from the current budget year.
“With the exception of last year, the tax levy is still lower than it has been in the last 13 years,” she said.
When asked what is driving any increases or decreases in the budget, Mullen said, “The increase in the budget has to do with a number of factors — COVID-19 impacts on revenues and expenses, Dresser and Kmart leaving and increased pension costs, to name a few.”
Following the hearing, the village’s 2021-22 budget is due to be approved on April 26 at the regularly scheduled board meeting.