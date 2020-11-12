WELLSVILLE — Following up on a meeting in September when the village board unanimously approved purchase of a new police vehicle, the board has approved transfer of $41,662.25 from the general fund to pay for it.
Mayor Randy Shayler said during the meeting Monday that the cost also includes a snowplow for the 2020 Ford Explorer, for police use.
With no trustees bringing up additional business, the board learned from retiring Public Works Director Bill Whitfield that the department is concentrating on the collection of leaves.
As an added note: the department asks that leaves be deposited in the area between the sidewalk and the curb and not in the street, where they can clog drains in the case of rain.
Trustee Jeremy Cole inquired about the dedication plaque that was once attached to the old municipal building. The building was originally constructed as a library, hence the names of authors circling the cornice. He learned that the original plaque which was once stored in the David A. Howe Library is now in the possession of the village.
Trustee Ed Fahs requested acceptance and approval of an increase to the village’s umbrella insurance from $3 million to $4 million to comply with National Grid’s requirements. The change was unanimously approved.
It was also noted, when Trustee Roeske inquired, Code Enforcement Officer Rich Wenslow is having computer problems.
“Some things were deactivated when we tried to change names, and there are other things that we can’t get into,” Wenslow said but assured the trustees and mayor that he is still able to issue permits and inspection certifications.
The computer is being worked on and has been unavailable for two weeks.
Shayler asked Wenslow to call the computer repair shop and ask them to “Put a rush on it.”
The routine meeting ended less than a half hour after it started.
Village officials were also pleased this week when auditors complimented the work of clerk Wendy Seely and treasurer Melissa Mullen for her efficiency and cooperation.
“They were very complimentary about their work and cooperation,” said Shayler.