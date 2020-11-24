WELLSVILLE — The Thelma Rodgers Genealogical and Historical Society will benefit from the village’s forgiveness program.
For many years, the village government has traditionally boosted downtown holiday shopping by shutting down parking meters. In recent years, rather than hooding the meters, notices have been attached to the meters informing motorists that any coins they place in the meters between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day will be donated to a local charities.
On Monday, trustees decided that the recipient of this year’s holiday parking meter funds will be presented to the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society.
Before the decision was made, Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler advised, “We need to designate a recipient to receive the holiday parking meter funds. I don’t know what the amount will be this year, but in the past, it has been a substantial donation, between $2,000 and $2,400.”
Trustee Mike Roeske, who has recently met with members of the society, told the board, “They are low on funds, because they haven’t received their normal donations because of COVID-19.”
Afterwards, the board voted unanimously to award the funds to the society.
The board also approved issuing an event permit for the annual Laurie Mickle Memorial Fireworks Display to be held Friday at 7 p.m.