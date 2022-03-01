WELLSVILLE — The highly anticipated Team Trivia Night is happening once again at the Wellsville Creative Arts Center on Thursday.
This once-a-month event is held the first Thursday of every month and will feature six fun categories of original challenging questions. At the end of the night there will be a final jeopardy round where teams can risk it all or nothing for one of the two coveted cash prizes.
“I love team trivia, it’s so much fun spending quality time one night a month with friends and family” said one of the art center’s regular Team Trivia participants. “The questions are always challenging and fun, so I always bring my know-it-all boyfriend,” said another participant.
If you think you have what it takes, bring a team of 1-10 players, and compete for a chance to win cash prizes. First place takes home 40% in cash of the door total and second place will take home 20% in cash.
During Team Trivia the WCAC cafe kitchen will remain open until 7:30 p.m. offering dinner service from their new menu as well as delicious cakes and pastries all night long. Special coffee drinks as well as a variety of wine, craft beer, cider and mead by the glass or bottle will be served during the event.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Team Trivia is held from 6 to 8 p.m. with dinner service available from 5:30- to 7:30 p.m.. The cost is $3 per person to play.
For more information visit www.WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com or call the WCAC at (585) 593-3000. The Wellsville Creative Art Center mission is to enhance quality of life through art and education in our community.