WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Board of Education has approved paying its share of the BOCES administrative budget and candidates for vacancies on the BOCES board.
While the amount of the budget for BOCES, which serves Allegany and Cattaraugus among its counties, is still under discussion, Wellsville will pay a share based on the services the local district uses.
The Wellsville board also approved filling four vacancies on the BOCES board.
The board approved, for Area 1, Leslie Buckley of Wellsville; for Area 2, Charles Bessette of Bolivar; for Area 5, Ira Katzenstein of Olean; and, for Area 6, Michael Conroy of Arcade.
The board appointments were for three-year terms.
On May 18, Wellsville voters will go to the school to vote on the multimillion, 2021-22 school budget, which is lower than the 2020-21 budget by more than $640,000.
At their April 6 meeting, Wellsville board members approved a $31.57 million budget for the next school year, which includes one proposition to purchase two 70-passenger, conventional buses at a total maximum cost of $300,000.
The new budget is $644,401 lower than the previous year, as departments were asked early on to keep budget requests flat, according to Emily Peavey, the district’s business manager.
The budget will be outlined in the latest issue of the district publication, The Overview.
The May ballot will also include the election of members to the board. Petitions for seats on the seven-member board were due April 19.
Only three incumbents tossed their hats back into the ring for three-year terms: Heather Gill, Bryan Gamache and Ronald Keith Loines.