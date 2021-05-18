WELLSVILLE — Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth praised the American Legion Riders and other volunteers for their work in renovating and cleaning up the Johnson Cemetery.
One of — if not the oldest — cemeteries in the town, the Johnson Cemetery near Jones Memorial Hospital came into focus when the hospital expressed interest in obtaining a right of way from the new parking lot they are building near the north side of the cemetery to the hospital campus.
Members of Post 702 Legion Riders became concerned over the lamentable condition of the cemetery where many veterans are buried. They proposed cleaning it up and with a little help from the town highway department and organized work parties with members and volunteers.
The work parties took place over several days this spring. Arnold said the town crew removed 21 loads of brush from the site.
More work is scheduled to repair gravestones in the cemetery when weather permits.
“It looks awesome,” Alsworth said last week. "It can be seen from the highway and it is no longer an eyesore. That group of people really knocked it out of the park.”
Regarding Wellsville’s highway funding, due to changes in the state process for receiving funds, the town's allotment increased from about $130,000 to about $210,000.
Wellsville Highway Superintendent Dean Arnold explained that the funding level includes funds that were held back in 2020.
“There is back money and rollover funds from the previous year included in the funding," Arnold said.
For several months, the town board has been negotiating a fire protection contract with the five fire companies of Wellsville. They are currently covered under the village contract.
Alsworth lamented, “I think we all agree that we need to set a meeting with the village representatives, fire chiefs and captains to hash out all our concerns and hopefully in the next few months we can workout something that works for all of us.”
Town officials will try to coordinate the timing of the meeting.
“I think this is what we have to do to put this thing behind us,” he said.
Following a public hearing earlier this month, the board accepted the property tax Grievance Day schedule as presented by Assessor Joe Dannheim.
Grievance Days pertaining to property taxes will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 25 for Alma, May 26 for Amity, May 27 for Andover, May 28 for Friendship, June 1 for Wellsville and June 2 for Willing.