WELLSVILLE — The village of Wellsville is putting the former Municipal Building at 156 N. Main St. up for bid.
The village moved its offices to the newly renovated 23 North building in 2019. The Evening Tribune of Hornell reported that Public Works department workers have been working on clearing out remaining furniture in the former Municipal Building.
The village trustees approved selling the building earlier this week.
Deputy Mayor Jeremy Cole said the bid notice will likely be ready by the board's next meeting in August, and it will then go out to the public. The village will retain the right to reject bids.
Village officials decided the move to 23 North on North Main Street was the more economical option for taxpayers. The shift also placed the village offices in an ADA-compliant facility and opened up the potential to put the former Municipal Building back on the tax rolls.
The Municipal Building, located at the corner of North Main and Jefferson, was originally a library.
"My personal preference would be as much of the character of the interior is maintained as possible. There's some history there," Mayor Randy Shayler told The Evening Tribune. "I think we need to make it a requirement the buyer not modify the exterior."
Above all, Shayler said village officials don't want to see the former Municipal Building degrade into what became of the former Burrous Building — which is now 23 North.
Burrous Furniture closed its doors in 2004 after almost 65 years of operation. The property changed hands several times — including two periods of ownership by Allegany County. The village took title in 2011, according to county tax records.
A portion of the rear of the Burrous Building collapsed in 2012, with only limited repairs taking place until 2016.
In the fall of 2018, New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas announced the start of a $10.3 million renovation of the former Burrous site.