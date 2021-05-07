WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Village Farmers Market will open for the season June 5.
Located on the front lawn of the David A. Howe Public Library, the market will operate every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., from the first week in June until the last weekend in September.
Members of the community can browse and purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, home-made goods and crafts, all from the local area.
The Wellsville Village Farmers Market is organized and run by a committee of local residents Stephen Caton, Amanda Silva and Chris Lukacz. The committee is holding an informational meeting for all prospective vendors at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Chelsea’s Catering on Main Street. Local farmers, gardeners and artisans can learn more about how to get involved as vendors at the market, pick up applications and learn the various rules and regulations required at this meeting.
In addition to local produce and goods, the market has invited area restaurants to showcase some of their most popular small plate dishes for our patrons. Each week the market will host a different restaurant so friends and families have a chance to enjoy some delicious light fare while shopping.
Throughout the summer, guest speakers will present information at designated times on local growing tips and techniques and other interesting topics for the community. This will include talks, demonstrations and interactive discussions with local experts in their field.
“The one special thing that makes this farmers market a community event is that all fruits and vegetables must be grown within 30 miles of Wellsville in order to be sold here,” said committee member Stephen Caton, “and all goods and crafts must be produced within that circle as well.”
For more information and applications, visit the “WellsvilleVillageFM” Facebook page or email acting market manager Stephen Caton at wellsvillevillagefarmersmarket@gmail.com.