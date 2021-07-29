WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce and Wellsville Country Club are hosting a rescheduled golf tournament on Aug. 20.
The tournament's date in May was rained out, so organizers are hoping that teams will participate on the new date. There are still spots available for team signups at $400 per foursome.
As of today, the event was to feature a buffet-style dinner and shotgun start. There are also extra food tickets as well as a a silent auction, wine pull and 50/50 for those who might not be playing.
There are also many tee and cart sponsorships available, while the Chamber is accepting basket donations and handouts for goodie bags for the golfers. For registration and sponsorship information, contact the Chamber.