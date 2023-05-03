WELSVILLE — There is still time to purchase tickets for the annual Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner set for Saturday.
The recognition dinner will take place at the Wellsville Country Club starting with cocktails at 5 p.m. and following with dinner at 6 p.m. Adam Stack will entertain. Tickets are $35.
Contact the Chamber of Commerce at (585) 593-5080 or email msc@wellsvilleareachamber.com to purchase tickets.
Those to be honored at this year’s dinner are:
LARGE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: Ljunström-ARVOS. The business is celebrating its 100th anniversary in Wellsville this year. This international company has moved from building preheaters in its first decades to stepping into the field of green energy.
SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR: The Shop On Main owned by Katie Wallace. The business opened last spring and while offering a line of clothing has recently branched out into serving gourmet coffee.
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD: Carrie Redman, president of the Wellsville Development Co. and development director at ARC.
SPIRIT OF WELLSVILLE AWARD: Wellsville natives and sisters Jackie and Ann Comstock are involved in the library, members of the Jones Memorial Hospital Board and also serve as officers of the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society. The two also recently helped produce two Wellsville calendars and compiled a Walking Tour Map of Wellsville which is available in local shops and businesses and at the Nathaniel Dike Museum.