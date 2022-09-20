WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the inaugural Brew Fest on Oct. 1.
The event, to be held from 1 to 5 p.m. in Island Park, will include tastings from more than 10 local breweries. There will be music throughout the event and German-themed food for purchase.
“The Chamber’s annual Wine Walk held each spring has become increasingly popular,” Bruce Thomas, executive director of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “One suggestion we have received over and over is the Chamber should offer a similar event in the fall, but with beer. Hence, Brew Fest was born.
"We have a lot of great local breweries joining us including The Wellsville Brewing Company, Kent Beer Company, Windy Brew, Four Mile Brewing, Railhead Brewing Co., Bradford Brew Station, and many more. Tickets are limited and we expect the event to sell out so purchase yours today.”
Tickets cost $30 per person and include a souvenir Brew Fest tasting glass. Tickets can be purchased at the Chamber office from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or online at www.wacoc.ticketleap.com/brew-fest-2022. Registration will take place in Island Park, and attendees must be at least 21 and bring a valid ID.