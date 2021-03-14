WELLSVILLE — In-school instruction for Wellsville Central School District's grades seven through 12 will increase to four out of five days beginning on March 29.
Superintendent David Foster said the sixth grade will continue with the current schedule. Wednesdays will remain a day of remote instruction. Full remote instruction will continue as an option for families currently participating at these grade levels.
Families currently receiving full remote instruction, who want to return to four days in school, should contact the secondary school office, as soon as possible.
Foster said Wellsville will continue to adhere to the 6-foot social distancing requirement, as well as all of our other current precautions, including mask wearing and daily student screenings.
"This change was made possible by your assistance and support in keeping your children home when they don’t feel well and abiding by the appropriate requirements," the school district said in a statement. "Other contributing factors to making this change possible were the decreased positivity rates locally, vaccination of faculty and staff, extensive planning by the school in use of technology and overflow rooms, which will allow remote instruction internally.
"A well-deserved thank you is in order for all of those involved in the monumental task of allowing this transition to occur in a safe manner," the district said.