FRIENDSHIP — The weekly Community Prayer Gathering for Friendship area residents will add a number of broader focuses next week as it coincides with the annual National Day of Prayer observance.
The activity, hosted by The Carter House Community Ministry Center, will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at the 37 E. Main St. facility, with both church and non-church affiliated individuals welcome to participate or observe.
The theme for this year's national gatherings is “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much,” with a focus on prayer for the government, military, media, business, education, church and family.
The national observance was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
The law was unanimously amended by both the U.S. House and Senate, being signed into law by President Ronald Reagan on Thursday, May 5, 1988, designating the first Thursday of May as a day of national prayer.
Every president since 1952 has signed a National Day of Prayer proclamation.
Organizers have noted that “prayer brings people together,” and builds bridges between opposing persons and even political parties.
“Prayer reminds us that we are created in God's image and He desires for us to represent Him everywhere we go,” they said.
Pastor Kirk Kirch of the United Church of Friendship, which currently meets at The Carter House and started the regular Thursday afternoon community prayer opportunity, said that other prayer requests, as normal, for individuals, families and other situations also will occur at the session.
“Prayer is a major component of everything we do,” he said, noting that it also is a focus with other activities at The Carter House, including a 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday series on “Flickering Lamps – Christ & His Church;” a 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday study on the Gospel of Matthew, a book of the Bible; and a 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday series on “Experiencing God – Knowing and Doing the Will of God,” all of which are open to the public.
Further information about the local activities is available at grammakirch@gmail.com or (585) 973-7951 and on the National Day of Prayer, including free guides on “How to Pray for America” and “How to Pray as a Family,” at https://bit.ly/3vLelFz.