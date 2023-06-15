CUBA — Poor weather forecast for Friday has led to a change in scheduling for Cuba Dairy Days and the cancellation of a fundraiser on Saturday.
The National Weather Service reports a 90% chance of showers Friday with a chance of thunderstorms. More precipitation is possible Friday night. Saturday will be partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain showers.
The Cuba Area Chamber of Commerce reported that all Friday night events for Dairy Days have been moved to Saturday evening. Live music begins at 4:30 p.m. with a performance by Josh Whiteman, and a 6:30 p.m. performance by Tommy Brunett. Headlining act Wreking Crue will perform at 9 p.m.
ANOTHER MUSIC performance, Deschfest, that was originally planned for Saturday at the Palmer Opera House to benefit Cuba-Rushford senior Gabby Kranock, was postponed.
“Proceeding on Saturday would not allow for a fully enjoyable experience, would impact accessibility to the event, and could significantly impact the turnout and resulting donation to Gabby Kranock and her family,” organizers said on the Deschfest website. “This situation wouldn’t fit with our goals of honoring Zach, and it wouldn’t be right on behalf of Gabby and everyone who supports her. “
Prepaid tickets will be refunded. For questions, contact Kip Doyle atipdoyle@gmail.com.