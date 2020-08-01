Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the high was 76, the low was 57 and there was 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms overnight and a low of 66. Sunday will be scattered thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and a high around 80. Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with a low of 62.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday included a low of 31 at 21 miles WSW of Big Piney, Wyom. The high Thursday was 122 at Death Valley, Calif.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 98 in 1944, 42 in 1947, 1956 and 1964

2019 Olean high/low: 79/56

Allegheny River: 1.34 feet and rising

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.17 feet and falling

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:33 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Precipitation

July average: 4.18 in.

July to date: 4.10 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2020 to date: 25.08 in.

Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 7.6

Dominant pollen: Grasses

Mold level: Low

Season: Grasses, chenopods and nettle

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Monday: 78/63 sun/rain

Tuesday: 76/60 sun/rain

Wednesday: 73/53 rain

