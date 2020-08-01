Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Friday, the high was 76, the low was 57 and there was 0.01 inches of precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be rainy with scattered thunderstorms overnight and a low of 66. Sunday will be scattered thunderstorms with possible gusty winds and a high around 80. Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with a low of 62.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Friday included a low of 31 at 21 miles WSW of Big Piney, Wyom. The high Thursday was 122 at Death Valley, Calif.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 98 in 1944, 42 in 1947, 1956 and 1964
2019 Olean high/low: 79/56
Allegheny River: 1.34 feet and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.17 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Precipitation
July average: 4.18 in.
July to date: 4.10 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2020 to date: 25.08 in.
Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 7.6
Dominant pollen: Grasses
Mold level: Low
Season: Grasses, chenopods and nettle
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Monday: 78/63 sun/rain
Tuesday: 76/60 sun/rain
Wednesday: 73/53 rain