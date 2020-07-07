Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the high was 89, the low was 58 and there was no precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 66. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high of 87. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 65.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday included a low of 25 at Copper Basin, Idaho and Bodie State Park, Calif. The high Sunday was 117 at Death Valley, Calif.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 98 in 1955 and 1988, 40 in 1979

2019 Olean high/low: 87/67

Allegheny River: 1.19 feet and falling

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.89 feet and falling

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:52 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Precipitation

July average: 4.18 in.

July to date: None

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2020 to date: 20.98 in.

Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 8

Dominant pollen: Grasses

Mold level: Moderate

Season: Grass, pine and plantain

Source: Dr. Fred Lewis, board certified in Allergy and Immunology, Olean Medical Group

Extended forecast

Thursday: 89/67 sun/clouds

Friday: 89/67 sun/clouds

Saturday: 81/64 clouds/thunderstorms

