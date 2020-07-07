Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Monday, the high was 89, the low was 58 and there was no precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 66. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high of 87. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 65.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Monday included a low of 25 at Copper Basin, Idaho and Bodie State Park, Calif. The high Sunday was 117 at Death Valley, Calif.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 98 in 1955 and 1988, 40 in 1979
2019 Olean high/low: 87/67
Allegheny River: 1.19 feet and falling
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.89 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:52 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Precipitation
July average: 4.18 in.
July to date: None
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2020 to date: 20.98 in.
Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 8
Dominant pollen: Grasses
Mold level: Moderate
Season: Grass, pine and plantain
Source: Dr. Fred Lewis, board certified in Allergy and Immunology, Olean Medical Group
Extended forecast
Thursday: 89/67 sun/clouds
Friday: 89/67 sun/clouds
Saturday: 81/64 clouds/thunderstorms