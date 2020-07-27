Local Temperatures

In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the high was 84, the low was 60 and there was no precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will have thunderstorms with a low of 67. Tuesday will be rainy in the morning turning to sun in the afternoon and a high of 79. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 61.

National Temperatures

Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a low of 27 at 35 miles WSW of Chouteau, Mont. The high Saturday was 115 at Death Valley, Calif.

Record Book

All-time Olean high/low: 99 in 1945 and 1989, 45 in 1976

2019 Olean high/low: 80/53

Allegheny River: 1.41 feet and falling

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.47 feet and falling

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 6:03 a.m.

Precipitation

July average: 4.18 in.

July to date: 3.78 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2020 to date: 24.76 in.

Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 7.2

Dominant pollen: Grasses

Mold level: Low

Season: Grasses, nettle and plantain

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

Extended forecast

Wednesday: 78/59 sun

Thursday: 77/55 sun/clouds

Friday: 77/55 sun/clouds

