Local Temperatures
In Olean over the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the high was 84, the low was 60 and there was no precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will have thunderstorms with a low of 67. Tuesday will be rainy in the morning turning to sun in the afternoon and a high of 79. Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 61.
National Temperatures
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday included a low of 27 at 35 miles WSW of Chouteau, Mont. The high Saturday was 115 at Death Valley, Calif.
Record Book
All-time Olean high/low: 99 in 1945 and 1989, 45 in 1976
2019 Olean high/low: 80/53
Allegheny River: 1.41 feet and falling
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,327.47 feet and falling
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Precipitation
July average: 4.18 in.
July to date: 3.78 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2020 to date: 24.76 in.
Source: Olean Wastewater Treatment Plant
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 7.2
Dominant pollen: Grasses
Mold level: Low
Season: Grasses, nettle and plantain
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com
Extended forecast
Wednesday: 78/59 sun
Thursday: 77/55 sun/clouds
Friday: 77/55 sun/clouds