Local Temperatures

The high Wednesday was 61, the low Thursday was 41, and there were 00.91 inches of precipitation.

Local Forecast

Tonight will see a chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m., mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 and slight chance of showers. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of around 47.

National Temperatures

Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 26 at Izee, Ore. The high Wednesday was 114 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.

Olean Records

Max high/low: 101 in 1943, 36 in 1978

2022 high/low: 83/55

Allegheny River: 2.13 feet and rising

Allegheny Reservoir: 1,326.5 feet and rising

Sunlight & Sunset

Coming sunset: 8:51 p.m.

Coming sunrise: 5:37 a.m.

Precipitation

June average: 4.29 in.

June to date: 1.59 in.

Annual average: 37.04 in.

2023 to date: 15.11 in.

Pollen Count

Pollen count: 6.3

Dominant pollen: Grasses

Mold level: Moderate

Season: Gass

Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com

