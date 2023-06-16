Local Temperatures
The high Wednesday was 61, the low Thursday was 41, and there were 00.91 inches of precipitation.
Local Forecast
Tonight will see a chance of showers, mainly before 2 a.m., mostly cloudy with an overnight low around 50. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 70 and slight chance of showers. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of around 47.
National Temperatures
Temperatures Thursday included a morning low of 26 at Izee, Ore. The high Wednesday was 114 at Rio Grande Village, Texas.
Olean Records
Max high/low: 101 in 1943, 36 in 1978
2022 high/low: 83/55
Allegheny River: 2.13 feet and rising
Allegheny Reservoir: 1,326.5 feet and rising
Sunlight & Sunset
Coming sunset: 8:51 p.m.
Coming sunrise: 5:37 a.m.
Precipitation
June average: 4.29 in.
June to date: 1.59 in.
Annual average: 37.04 in.
2023 to date: 15.11 in.
Pollen Count
Pollen count: 6.3
Dominant pollen: Grasses
Mold level: Moderate
Season: Gass
Source: Weather.com, Pollen.com, Accuweather.com