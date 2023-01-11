WELLSVILLE — Volunteers are expected to return shortly to Jones Memorial Hospital after an almost three-year absence.
Officials reported that volunteers have always played a crucial role in the day to day operations of the hospital for many years, helping in roles from greeting patients and family members as they enter the hospital to helping staff members.
Unfortunately, officials said volunteering opportunities were eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in early 2020, and they have not been welcomed back until now to help in sorely-missed roles.
“We are currently looking for volunteers to serve as greeters/ambassadors,” said hospital Human Resources Director Kris Green at Jones. “They will be responsible for greeting patients and visitors when they enter the hospital, conducting COVID-19 screening questions, and providing general guidance, directions, and information to visitors.”
Qualified volunteers will be able to work Monday through Friday between 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; and on Saturdays between 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Hospital officials reported all volunteers are subject to stateCOVID-19 vaccination mandates and other state and federal health requirements.
For more information, call the Human Resources department at (585) 596-4019.