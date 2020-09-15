CUBA — Join the Cuba Library online Wednesday, as Sheryl Faye presents a reenactment of Susan B Anthony, a women’s rights activist who devoted her life to racial, gender, and educational equality.
Susan B. Anthony played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement and the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to voted. She also was in support of women’s labor organizations and for a woman’s right to own property.
In 2020, they are celebrating not only 100 years since the ratification of the 19th Amendment, they’re also celebrating Susan B. Anthony’s 200th birthday.
The show is 45 minutes long and the link is only active from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23.
Registration is required and patrons are asked to please call, email or message the library with their email address to receive the link to join the program.
On Sept. 26, from 4:30-7:30, local artist PeggyAnn Watts will teach the traditional skills of rug braiding.
In this class you will make a round continuous braided mat that can be used as a trivet, or a mug rug. It can be enlarged at home to become a chair pad, table top centerpiece or a room size rug.
Students will be supplied with a kit that comes with all the supplies and wool required. You will be able select your own colors. Skill level includes those with good finger dexterity.
Come have some fun, learn a new skill or refresh your knowledge and meet new people. It’s not just your Grandma’s rug any more. Ages 15 years old and up. There is a $5 materials fee, and participants must bring a pair of sharp scissors.
Masks must be worn during the class and social distancing observed. Space in this room is limited so registration is required.
Contact the library at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org to register.