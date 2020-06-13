BELMONT — With the coronavirus pandemic creating significant economic disruption in our area, the Allegany County Area Foundation and Allegany County United Way recently created Community Relief Funds (CRF).
A shared grant application and review process has streamlined support for local organizations that are assisting county residents. To date, $17,000 has been awarded, with recipients including:
- Cuba Cultural Center for the continuation of its Backpack Program providing weekend meals to 175 children from the Cuba-Rushford, Friendship and Belfast school districts
- Genesee Library for its activity kits for school-aged kids
- Salvation Army in support of food programs
- YMCA Wellsville for the Shepherding Program, which actively reaches out to residents countywide and helps to take care of needs identified through this contact.
Most recently, the CRF reviewed applications from two libraries seeking help with the unplanned expense of reopening in line with CDC guidelines. Realizing the importance of our local libraries and that these expenses would be experienced by all of them, the grant committee has decided to provide support to all 17 Allegany County libraries.
The shared grant committee includes the directors and two board members from ACUW and ACAF. Once a grant is approved the organization directors determine the funding specifics. Each organization brought existing resources to this effort; these funds have been buoyed by generous community donations.
“The shared grantmaking process has worked well,” said ACAF Executive Director Bruce Campbell. “It’s been great working with our colleagues at the United Way to support the county in this time of unusual need. We are really grateful for the support we’ve received from individuals and businesses around Allegany County.”
‘We are thankful for the opportunity to collaborate with ACAF on this fund, and for the support we continue to receive from community members and businesses alike,” said ACUW Director Mandi Joyce-Phelps.
“Coretta Scott King once said ‘The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members,’ and I think that rings true now, more than ever.”
For more information and a link to the grant application, visit acafny.org.
For questions, contact Campbell at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616 or Mandi Phelps at mandi.phelps@acuw.com or (585) 593-0020.