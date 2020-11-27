WELLSVILLE — The union representing more than 50 workers at Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has filed 11 labor board charges against the ownership group.
The union’s charges include wrongful termination, discrimination, unsafe work environment, retaliation and refusal to bargain. The union, 1199SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East, presents licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and laundry, housekeeping and maintenance workers.
“The owners have refused to provide workers with any wage increase in the first year of the contract and have demanded concessions on current health insurance and pension, which is especially heartless during the middle of a deadly pandemic,” said Tracey Harrison, vice president of the union, in a statement. “Highland Park management has engaged in a series of unlawful actions that have prompted the filing of the board charges.”
Highland Park workers held a two day-strike in September to protest working more than two years without a contract.
Highland Park is owned by Excelsior Group, LLC, a New York based corporation that owns 11 other facilities in Ithaca, New Jersey and the greater New York City area.
Excelsior has not responded to the union’s labor board claims.