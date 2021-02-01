BELMONT — An Amity-based New York State Police underage drinking initiative in three villages and two Allegany County towns on Jan. 28 resulted in one store being cited for non-compliance with alcohol sales to individuals under 21.
Troopers identified the business as Short’s Grocery in the town of Wellsville. A 21-year-old of Rexville was ticketed for prohibited sale of alcohol to a person under 21. She was issued a court appearance ticket and released.
According to troopers, the following establishments were checked and in compliance:
• Dollar General in the town of Cuba.
• Crosby’s and South Street Mart in the village of Cuba.
• Dollar General, Shop’n Save and Crosby’s in the village of Bolivar.
• Shorts Deli in the town of Wellsville.
• 7 Eleven, Marathon and Dollar General in the village of Wellsville.