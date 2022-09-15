WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Creative Arts Center teaches ceramic lessons to beginners every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Try Clay walks new makers through the life cycle of a piece of clay and includes two lessons of ceramic instruction. The first Saturday is designated to making and manipulating the material while the second Saturday is contributed to glazing the pieces made. Having a choice to pick between the potter’s wheel or handbuilding during the making lesson, the maker will learn step-by-step different techniques depending on the avenue chosen.
When being taught how to throw on the wheel, steps of making utilitarian ware such as cups, bowls and small bud vases will be demonstrated to help provide some insight as to how these works are made. Handbuildiders will be taught the basics of making from pinch pots, slabs and coils. While the subject of the works made can vary if the handbuilding path is chosen, makers can still choose to make utilitarian ware. They could also choose to make a cat. The possibilities are endless.
After making pieces from clay, thus providing a canvas to add color, on the second week makers learn to glaze and finish their works.
Having taught lessons at WCAC in the past, Emily Fedorchak says, “It is always amazing to see how different personalities interact with the material. Most of the time, people seem to enjoy that it is suddenly acceptable, even encouraged to make a mess, yet something pretty yields as a result.”
There are many ways to get the creative energy flowing in the studio.
Walk-in registration is encouraged for Try Clay Saturday lessons. For more information regarding lessons or ceramic classes, please email us at wcac.studio.manager@gmail.com.