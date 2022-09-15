WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Creative Arts Center teaches ceramic lessons to beginners every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

Try Clay walks new makers through the life cycle of a piece of clay and includes two lessons of ceramic instruction. The first Saturday is designated to making and manipulating the material while the second Saturday is contributed to glazing the pieces made. Having a choice to pick between the potter’s wheel or handbuilding during the making lesson, the maker will learn step-by-step different techniques depending on the avenue chosen.

