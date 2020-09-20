WELLSVILLE — Members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsville have shredded more than 1,200 pounds of cabbage in preparation for their annual Election Day dinner.
That cabbage will yield about 700 pounds of sauerkraut, most of which will be sold that morning for $3 per two pound bag.
COVID-19 concerns have led the church to offer the dinner this year as curbside pickup only.
Another change this year is a new 2020 Oktoberfeast menu, which includes appetizers of an onion tart and braised brats; an entree of pork roast and gravy and sauerbraten (German pot roast), spaetzle (homemade egg noodles), red cabbage, green beans with bacon, sauerkraut, pumpernickel bread and your choice of homemade apple pie or Black Forest cake.
The church invites locals to try their new dinner, and then take an online survey that will help them to streamline their efforts. A total of 200 tickets at $15 per person are available for sale at the church and daycare offices.
Meanwhile, Bruce Hand, head cook, is stepping down after many years of dedicated service. The Hands “have the church’s deepest thanks for all of their long hours and hard work,” the church said in a press release.