WELLSVILLE — An Independence man was killed early Thursday after being struck by a tractor-trailer while riding a bike.
New York State Troopers responded at 5:25 a.m. to a vehicle collision on Route 19 where bicyclist Ryan R. Billings, 41, was hit by a tractor-trailer. Billings suffered fatal injuries, police reported.
Jonathan D. Lampman, 32, of Ulysses, Pa., was operating the tractor-trailer, police said.
The state Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation, which is still pending.