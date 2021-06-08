BELMONT — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program is excited to announce that on June 16, 17 and 18, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County will be offering a 4-H and FFA sponsored Tractor and Machinery Safety Certification training.
Certification is required in NYS for all youth between 14 and 16 years of age if they are, or will be, working on a farm and operating tractors and power equipment.
The training is open to both youth and adult participants. The class will be offered on June 16, 17 and 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, at the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Angelica.
Registration forms are due in the Cooperative Extension office by June 15 and there is a fee to cover cost of required training materials and manual.
Registration forms are available from the Extension office by calling (585) 268-7644 Ext. 18 or by emailing Lynn Bliven at lao3@cornell.edu.
Allegany County youth that complete the training are eligible to enter the Tractor Operators contest at the Allegany County Fair.