Town Theatre to perform Molière’s ‘The Imaginary Invalid’
WELLSVILLE — The Town Theatre of Short Tract will perform the classic play, “The Imaginary Invalid,” Aug. 13-15 at three locations across Allegany County.
All performances will take place outdoors, weather permitting, and begin at 6 p.m.
Opening night is scheduled for Aug. 13 on the front lawn at the David A. Howe Public Library in Wellsville. Additional performances will be Aug. 14 on the Quad at Houghton College and Aug. 15 at the Village Park Circle in Angelica.
All performances will begin at 6 p.m. and are free of charge. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, blankets, and lawn chairs.
In the event of rain, the Wellsville performance will move inside to the library auditorium and the Houghton performance will be in the college’s Center for the Arts recital hall.
“The Imaginary Invalid,” by French playwright Molière, tells the story of Argan, the eponymous hypochondriac, who makes everyone in his life miserable with his melodramatic suffering and endless, unnecessary curative treatments. His doctor and apothecary are bleeding him dry — literally and figuratively.
The Town Theatre production, directed by Rebekah Brennan, features nine cast members from Warsaw, Nunda, Fillmore, Houghton and Wellsville.
“At a time where being together and laughing is incredibly medicinal and necessary,” Brennan said. “I’d say the Imaginary Invalid fills a prescription that we all need to take. Come join us for an evening of laughter and fun.”