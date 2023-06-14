ALFRED — David Carli, Melanie Ryan and Andrea Williamson were honored for earning SUNY Chancellor Award at the annual Recognition Celebration.
Carli, an associate professor in the Architecture and Design program, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Scholarship and Creative Activities.
Carli has an excellent sustained record of architecture and design accomplishments accompanied by years of valued service to Alfred State College and its students.
The high respect he has among his peers is evidenced by the invited presentations he has made and the accolades that have referenced his prolific work. He is a skilled educator who brings his experiences from professional associations and conferences directly back to his students.
Carli’s work continues outside of the classroom. He serves as faculty adviser to the American Institute of Architecture Students (AIAS) and the advisor for the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students (NOMAS). He is the advisor of the Architecture Club and has involved student members in many exciting experiences both within the college and across the region. He is an active member of American Institute of Architects and is a National Council of Architectural Registration Boards Intern Development Program supervisor.
Ryan, accessibility services coordinator, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Professional Service.
Serving Alfred State has been part of the fabric of Ryan’s over 20 years at Alfred State. She currently serves on more than 20 on-campus committees, ranging from accessibility committees, to search committees and award committees. On top of that committee work, she serves on the SUNY Electronic Information Technology Assessment Committee, the SUNY Specialty Category Veterans’ Award Committee and the New York State Disability Services Council (NYSDSC).
There are many initiatives and programs that Dr. Ryan has been key in starting and running during her career at ASC, but two of them stand out. The Summer Transition Program (STEP) and the Reaching Individual Success in Education (RISE) Program. She has also established honor societies, Chi Alpha Epsilon and SALUTE, to honor the successes of students.
Williamson, an assistant professor in the Veterinary Technology Department, received the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching.
Williamson is an outstanding teacher who is held in high esteem by students and administration alike. Her experiences from professional associations and conferences are transferred directly back to her students.
In her teaching, Williamson embodies the experiential approach that Alfred State takes to education. She encourages critical thinking and teamwork from her students through projects and presentations. She integrates various teaching techniques, firsthand activities and active learning modalities. She spends countless hours preparing and presenting professional, challenging, quality courses.
Williamson’s value to the college does not end in the classroom. She makes the world the student’s learning ground as she provides practical and professional knowledge to them that they will need to be competitive in their field of study and work. Her creativity and energy are evident throughout the year in the programs she has designed for her students.
The trio was presented with a certificate of achievement and a medallion.