OLEAN — Temperatures are going to stay above or near normal this week as skies stay sunny.
“You’re looking at really spectacular fall weather,” said Kirk Apffel, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It will be dry with lots of clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s” Monday and Tuesday.
The high of 71 recorded in Buffalo was reported to be a record high for Nov. 8. According to the Olean Waste Water Treatment Plant, the record high for Sunday was 72, reached in 2008.
Temperatures Tuesday night will remain warm with a low only getting down to the mid-50s. Rain is expected overnight Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The rain will cool things down, with temperatures Wednesday hovering around the mid-60s,
“The dry weather returns Thursday and Friday, and temperatures will be near normal with highs in the low 50s,” Apffel said. “Even after the cold front goes through, it’s still not getting really cold.”
It is possible that the areas in the lower valleys may get frost conditions overnight Thursday and possibly Friday.