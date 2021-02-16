SWAIN — Swain Ski Patrol, the safety and first aid volunteers at the Swain ski area, will host an open house on Saturday.
The national organization was formed in the 1930s to serve the recreational ski industry. The Swain Ski Patrol is seeking new members, and participation in Saturday's open house, which includes a free one-day lift pass, is not an obligation to join.
Suzy Male, Swain marketing director, said, “Despite a global pandemic, we have seen huge increases in guest participation. There has been a 50% lift in new skiers engaging with the sport as well as seasoned vets rediscovering our little corner of Allegany County."
To reserve a spot in the open house, or any inquiries about joining Ski Patrol, contact Steve Walker at (607) 382-3195 or by emailing membership@swainskipatrol.org.
Participation is limited. A second open house may be scheduled for March.