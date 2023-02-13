Swain Ski Patrol

The Swain Ski Patrol is seeking new members for the 2023-24 season. An open house is set for Sunday.

 Photo provided

SWAIN — The Swain Ski Patrol is hosting an open house on Sunday to help drum up new members.

Ski Patrol is a volunteer first aid and safety organization that provides first-responder help for the skiing and snowboarding public. Training includes a thorough course in Outdoor Emergency Care. The course starts in August and meets two evenings a week until November. Patrol candidates are taught how to deal with medical problems, from cuts and bruises to more serious traumas such as broken bones, concussions and cardiac emergencies. Beginning in January candidates are given a rigorous course in skiing and sled handling. Snowboard riders are welcome on Ski Patrol as well.

 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social