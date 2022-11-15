Friendship grief support

Planners for a new series of seminars being presented in Friendship for those struggling during the holidays with the death of a loved one, separation or divorce, or how to help grieving children, display materials for the activity. From left are Glenn Frutiger, an elder at the United Church of Friendship; Anita Baird Jones, an Allegany Hope presenter; Pastor Kirk Kirch; and Casey Jones of Allegany Hope, who also will be a presenter of the sessions with his wife.

FRIENDSHIP — A Friendship church and an Allegany County nonprofit Christian organization are joining together for the upcoming holidays season to help those struggling, including children, with the death of a loved one, or separation or divorce.

The United Church of Friendship and Allegany Hope will be presenting single session GriefShare Surviving the Holidays, DivorceCare Surviving the Holidays and How to Help Grieving Children seminars support during November and December at the Carter House, a ministry center of the church located at 37 E. Main St.

