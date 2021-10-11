Support for Belmont's Rotary Park
Belmont Rotary Club president Steve Fleischman accepts a check for platinum-level sponsorship of Rotary Park from Mike Miller, ALCO Credit Union CEO and Wellsville Rotarian. Fleischman said ALCO Credit Union's support is the first platinum-level sponsorship and will be recognized with a sign medallion. For more information on sign sponsorship or advertising on the sign, call (585) 993-0899.
 
 
 Provided

Trending Food Videos

Loading...
Loading...